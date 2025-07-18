NJ Father Shot 5-Year-Old Daughter: Middlesex County Prosecutor

On Monday, July 7, at 11:06 p.m., police responded to a residence on Cortland Street and located a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano said. The girl is hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

An investigation determined her father, David Wesley, discharged the firearm, authorities said. Wesley is charged with aggravated assault, multiple weapons offenses, endangering the welfare of a child, hindering and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

He is lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center, authorities said.

