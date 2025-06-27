NJ Elementary School Teacher Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

An investigation into James Adams, a Washington Township resident, began after social media messages containing child sexual abuse material were tracked back to Adams’ residence, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A search warrant uncovered multiple electronic devices allegedly belonging to Adams, including a device of the same make and model that was linked to the social media messages that contained child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Adams, who is a third-grade teacher at Dr. William Mennies Elementary School, admitted to receiving the material over social media, authorities said.

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Adams was named Teacher of the Month.

“Adams is an incredible 3rd-grade teacher who goes above and beyond for his students every day,” the post, which also lauded Adams for his kindness, dedication and willingness to support new staff, said.

In a statement, the Vineland School District said it were cooperating with authorities.

