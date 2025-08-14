DWI Driver's Even Drunker Passenger Shows Up To Get Him At Police HQ After NJ Crash: Cops

At 11:44 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Route 42 and Berlin Cross Keys Road, Washington Township police said. The driver, who was not identified by police, had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .11% and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and his car was impounded, officers said.

The driver's passenger was given a ride home due to her own intoxication, police said. She was advised she would need to arrange for someone else to pick up the driver at police headquarters, police said.

About 30 minutes later, the same woman, who was also not identified by police, arrived at police headquarters, driving her own car, to pick up the man, officers said.

She was arrested for DWI with a BAC of .16%- twice the legal limit, police said. Her vehicle was also impounded, police said.

