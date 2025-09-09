NJ Driver Strikes Woman Dead On I-95, Stops At Royal Farms Before Returning: PA State Police

The crash happened at mile marker 8.7 in the southbound lanes around 2:59 a.m., troopers said.

Donald Schmidt Jr., 42, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was driving a 2017 white Lexus with his wife, Jennifer Schmidt, 49, as passenger when the car hit Ana Hernandez, 44, of Wilmington, Delaware, in the rightmost lane, investigators said.

Hernandez was thrown across all four lanes and came to rest in the northbound side of I-95. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m., according to state police.

Schmidt initially pulled over but did not realize he had struck a person, troopers said. He then drove to a Royal Farms on South Stewart Avenue before returning to the scene. Neither Schmidt nor his passenger was injured.

The roadway was wet from rain, and it was still drizzling at the time of the crash, police added. The investigation is ongoing.

Details about Hernandez's life were not immediately available. Her loved ones are invited to share details with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

