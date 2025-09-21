Fair 72°

NJ Driver Fatally Strikes PA Couple In Northampton County Crash: State Police

A fatal crash is under investigation in Northampton County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Saturday, Sept. 20.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The collision happened around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Riverton Road and Deer Run Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, troopers said.

A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 36-year-old Tyler Loudenberry of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, struck a 2022 Volkswagen Taos traveling north on Riverton Road, according to PSP Belfast.

The Volkswagen’s driver, John D. Schirripa, 61, of Bangor, was transported by Suburban EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital Pocono Campus with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Beverly M. Schirripa, 63, of Bangor, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

Loudenberry suffered possible injuries and was transported to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus for treatment, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest at the northwest corner of the intersection. The crash remains under investigation by PSP Belfast.

