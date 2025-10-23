NJ Doc In Fed Pen For Fueling Addiction Crisis Loses License, AG Says

Robert Delagente, who ran North Jersey Family Medicine in Oakland, agreed to a permanent license revocation in a consent order filed this week with the State Board of Medical Examiners, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday, Oct. 23.

Delagente, who has been out of practice since June 2019, was sentenced in May 2022 to six years in federal prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, three counts of distribution of CDS, and obstruction of justice for falsifying medical records.

The Division of Consumer Affairs said Delagente prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines — including oxycodone, Percocet, and alprazolam — without a legitimate medical purpose and falsified patient records to cover it up. He also submitted more than $32,000 in false insurance claims for services that were never performed, investigators found.

The joint investigation was conducted by the FBI and the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, which also charged Delagente with second-degree health care claims fraud. He was sentenced to an additional five years in state prison, served concurrently with his federal term.

Patients who believe they were mistreated by a licensed health care professional can file a complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

