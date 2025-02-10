NJ Detective Tried Sex Acts With Minor, Sent Naked Photo: Prosecutor

Michael Vermeylen, 42, is charged with trying to engage in sex acts with a minor to whom he sent a naked photo of himself, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday, Feb. 10.

Vermeylen, of Oak Ridge (Morris County), is charged with third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and third-degree Obscenity to Minors.

An investigation was initiated by a prosecutor’s office detective acting in an undercover capacity, monitoring the victim’s phone. The investigation revealed that Vermeylen sent inappropriate sexual text messages to the victim, a known acquaintance and Monmouth County resident, Santiago said. The investigation further revealed that Vermeylen expressed his attraction to the juvenile, and sent a naked picture of himself to the victim.

Vermeylen was arrested Friday, Feb. 7, and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about Vermeylen’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Competello of the MCPO High Tech Bureau. Vermeylen is being represented by Mark Bernstein, Esq., with an office in New Brunswick.

