NJ Dad, YouTuber, Innovator Dies Suddenly; $11K Raised For Family

David R. Peru, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 19, according to his obituary from Branchburg Funeral Home.

Peru was remembered as a loving husband, father, and family man who shared 25 years of marriage with his wife, Jennifer. Their bond, built on “love, laughter, and unwavering support,” was filled with cherished memories made with their sons, Zachary and Adam, at family gatherings and lake trips, the obituary said.

A man of intellect and creativity, Peru published Sudoku books, produced more than 150 instructional YouTube videos, and designed original board and card games, according to his obituary. Professionally, he transformed his father’s model airplane business, BP Hobbies, into a global enterprise that helped spark the modern hobby drone industry.

A GoFundMe launched by Cora Minadeo for Jennifer Collier Peru has raised more than $11,400 as of Monday, Oct. 27, to help cover funeral expenses and college tuition for Zachary and Adam, according to the fundraiser.

