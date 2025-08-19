NJ Dad Living In $1M Home Who Smuggled Tech, Ammo For Russia Sentenced In NY Court: DOJ

Vadim Yermolenko, 43, of Upper Saddle River, NJ, a dual U.S. and Russian citizen, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the illicit network, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. His co-defendant, Alexey Brayman, 38, of Merrimack, NH, an Israeli citizen born in Ukraine, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Serniya Network—a covert procurement arm of Moscow’s intelligence services that relied on shell companies, forged documents, and unsuspecting U.S. suppliers to funnel sensitive technology into Russia’s weapons program.

Both men were named in an indictment unsealed in Brooklyn federal court when they first appeared on charges tied to what prosecutors called the “Serniya Network”—a Moscow-based procurement ring run on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

Prosecutors said the men used shell companies, forged documents, and U.S. bank accounts to launder millions while acquiring export-controlled electronics, including components for nuclear and hypersonic weapons. Investigators said more than $12 million passed through Yermolenko’s accounts alone, with some of the funds used to purchase sniper bullets that were intercepted in Estonia before they could be smuggled into Russia.

Double Lives Behind the Espionage Plot

While tied to Russia’s covert Serniya Network, both men maintained the image of suburban family life.

Yermolenko, a father of two, lived in a $1 million home in Upper Saddle River, NJ. On social media, his family shared photos of a luxury lifestyle and trips abroad, including vacations to Russia and Europe, portraying them as affluent suburbanites far removed from international smuggling. Between posts about their children and luxury vacations, the family also shared links to GoFundMe fundraisers for medical emergencies and funeral costs, adding to the contrast between their public image and the allegations laid out in federal court.

Brayman, also a father of two, ran an online craft business with his wife out of their Merrimack, NH home. His social media showed frequent travel across the U.S., Israel, Russia, and the UAE, underscoring the global reach he presented as ordinary family life while prosecutors say he was secretly facilitating shipments to Russia’s military supply chain.

Federal Response

“This defendant lied to banks, facilitated the illegal export of ammunition and sensitive technology, and evaded income taxes, all on behalf of the Russian government,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr. said of Yermolenko.

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia said the men’s efforts “violated several U.S. laws while endeavoring to help the government of Russia acquire dual-use technology and weapons,” stressing that the FBI will continue to prevent adversaries from obtaining American-made goods.

Co-Conspirators

The smuggling ring also involved defendants in Russia, Greece, and Estonia. Nikolaos Bogonikolos, of Athens, Greece, was sentenced to 15 months. Other co-defendants, including alleged Russian intelligence officer Vadim Konoshchenok, remain at large.

