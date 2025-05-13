NJ Dad Leaves Crying Baby In Car On Mother's Day: Cops

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, in a parking lot on Rochelle Avenue in Rochelle Park, according to Capt. James DePreta of the Rochelle Park Police Department.

A pedestrian heard the infant crying inside a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder that was not running. The windows were open, and the baby was strapped into a rear-facing car seat, police said.

Emergency medical technicians were called to the scene to evaluate the child. Police said the baby’s father, Jamal Martin, 46, of Englewood, returned to the vehicle approximately 17 minutes after police arrived.

The child was taken to a local emergency room as a precaution. The Division of Child Protection and Permanency met the family at the hospital, police said.

Martin was issued a complaint summons for child neglect and released pending a court date, according to police.

The case was investigated by Officers Jim Zenock and Anthony Ferrulli.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.