NJ Dad Killed By Son In NC Domestic Incident: Police

Daniel Sansone is accused of killing Edward Sansone, Jr. during a domestic dispute on Sunday, Dec. 22, in the 2000 block of Arbor Crest Court in the University City Division in Charlotte, NC, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence assault call shortly after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the elder Sansone, who had been physically assaulted. Medic transported him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries the following day, Monday, Dec. 23, according to the CMPD.

Daniel Sansone was identified as a suspect and charged with murder.

Edward "Eddy" Sansone was raised in Ridgewood having graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1978. He attended Ramapo College and later moved to North Carolina, his Facebook page shows. Services are being handled by the CC Van Emburgh Funeral Home.

