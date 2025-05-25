NJ Dad Drowns Trying To Save Kayakers In Poconos Lake: 'A True Hero To The Very End'

Bibin Michael, 40, had been staying with family and friends at a long-term rental home on Sir Bradford Road in the Camelot Forest neighborhood of Blakeslee when the tragedy unfolded just after noon on Sunday, May 25, according to Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

Two adults from the group had taken a kayak provided by the rental and were wearing life vests. But minutes into their paddle, the wind picked up and overturned their kayak, police said. They clung to the vessel and called for help.

From the shoreline, Michael jumped in to reach them. But halfway to the kayak, he went under and never resurfaced.

Rescue crews and dive teams responded. A trained police diver recovered Michael's body from the lake. The Monroe County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities ruled the death an accidental drowning.

Michael lived on Meadow Court in Norwood, New Jersey. He was the co-founder of AAA Wealth Builders LLC, a married father of three, and an active figure in New Jersey’s Malayali community.

The Navakerala Malayali Association paid tribute to Michael in a moving Facebook post, calling him a “dear brother, a devoted leader, and a cherished friend.”

“In an act of immense courage and love, he gave his life trying to save a friend from drowning — a true hero to the very end,” the organization wrote.“His final act reflected the life he lived: selfless, brave, and always thinking of others before himself.”

Michael had previously led a session during a Navakerala Women’s Forum Meet and Greet, where his compassion and humility left a lasting impression.

Originally from Alappuzha, India, Michael often shared messages of optimism and pride in his heritage on social media. “Being myself…!!!” he wrote in his Facebook intro, alongside photos of his children, wife, and growing business.

He is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

His family is invited to share more details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.