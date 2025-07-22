NJ Dad Beats 78-Year-Old Grandfather To Death In South Philly Home: Police

Santo Procopio, of the 2600 block of South 10th Street, was found with severe head and facial trauma after officers responded to reports of a person screaming around 7:33 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, according to Officer Tanya Little of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Procopio was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition with facial fractures, head and chin lacerations, and bleeding on the brain, investigators said. He died nearly two weeks later, at 5:57 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

The suspect, 38-year-old Michael Piselli, was arrested shortly after the assault. A witness at the scene gave officers Piselli’s name and description, and he was found nearby and taken into custody without incident, police said. Piselli is a dad of two, who is originally from Philadelphia but was most recently living in Blackwood Terrace (Gloucester County), New Jersey, according to his social media and public records.

Piselli had been acting irrationally in the backyard of the home, according to the investigators. He locked the witness outside, entered the residence, and violently attacked Procopio in the kitchen. The witness saw the assault through a window as Piselli struck the elderly man repeatedly while he lay on the floor. Piselli fled on foot before police arrived.

His charges are expected to be upgraded to Murder and related offenses, authorities said.

Family Mourns

Santo Procopio was a local barber, devoted husband to Catherine (née Primerano), and loving father to Michelle Procopio, Sandy DeMuro (Domenick), and Danielle Novelli (Robert), according to his obituary published by Stolfo Funeral Home and social media posts. He was also the proud grandfather of Nicolette, Dominique, Santo, Jimmy, Domenick, and Daniella.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews and was the brother of the late Angela Gallelli, Rina Rudi, and Vincent Procopio.

A public viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Interment was held privately.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Stella Maris Church.

