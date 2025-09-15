NJ Dad, 36, Dies Suddenly, Leaves Pregnant Wife, Young Son

Matera was born in Point Pleasant and spent his childhood in Cape Coral, FL, before returning to New Jersey, where he built a life with his wife, Jen, according to his obituary. Together, they were raising their 2½-year-old son, Matthew James “MJ,” and were expecting their second son this November, his obituary reads.

Matera owned Triple M. Motors in Point Pleasant, where he worked alongside his brother, Jimmy, according to his obituary.

"Matt had a gentle, loving spirit, and a calming presence that was adored by all that knew him," his obituary reads."

A GoFundMe launched by Tara Safar said Matera’s “greatest joy in life was being a dad — playing cars with MJ, holding his wife close, and dreaming about raising two boys together.”

The fundraiser had raised more than $35,000 as of Monday, Sept. 15, according to the campaign page.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick, followed by a funeral service at 4:30 p.m., according to the obituary.

Click here for Matthew Matera's complete obituary and here to view the campaign for his family.

