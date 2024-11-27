NJ Crossing Guard Struck, Killed On-Duty: Prosecutor

Robert Bork, 75, was hit by a southbound vehicle on CR 513 at the intersection of Larrison Avenue around 12:10 p.m., according to the High Bridge Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. Emergency responders, including local police, fire departments, and the Forensic Analysis Collision Team (F.A.C.T.), rushed to the scene.

Bork was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said. A cherished member of the community, Bork had been serving as a crossing guard for the High Bridge Police Department at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by High Bridge police and the county prosecutor’s office. No summonses have been issued. Anyone with information is urged to contact the High Bridge Police Department at 908-638-6500 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.

