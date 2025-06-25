NJ CPA Pleads Guilty In $1.3B Fraud Scheme That Promised Fake Tax Deductions To Wealthy Clients

Ofer Gabbay, a Certified Public Accountant from Paramus, admitted in court to conspiring to defraud the United States by promoting fraudulent syndicated conservation easement tax shelters to high-income clients between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday, June 25.

Gabbay worked with other defendants, including Jack Fisher, James Sinnott, and their assistant Kate Joy, to help clients claim inflated charitable tax deductions by falsely donating land through conservation easements. Court documents say Gabbay directed clients to backdate checks and documents, then prepared false tax returns to support the deductions.

The scheme was far bigger than Gabbay's role alone. Fisher and Sinnott were sentenced this week to 25 and 23 years in prison, respectively, for spearheading a plot that generated more than $1.3 billion in fake tax deductions and cost the IRS over $450 million in losses, prosecutors said.

The IRS said the men promised clients charitable deductions 4.5 times the amount they paid to buy into the shelters. The Justice Department said Fisher and Sinnott used fraudulent land appraisals, backdated records, and shell companies, and used their illegal profits to buy luxury homes, a private jet, and a Mercedes.

Their assistant, Kate Joy, remains a fugitive.

Fisher’s network included CPAs, attorneys, and appraisers across the country. Two Atlanta-area accountants, Victor Smith and William Tomasello, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges this week as well.

Gabbay’s sentence will be handed down by a federal judge at a later date. In addition to prison time, he faces monetary penalties, restitution, and supervised release, officials said.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice Tax Division and investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.