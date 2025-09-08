NJ Couple’s US Open Love Story Comes Full Circle With Viral Jumbotron Proposal

And this time, the guy had a ring.

Brett Kraft, 39, who grew up in New Providence, proposed to his fiancée Sophia Fredriksson, 27, a native of Sweden, during the Friday, Aug. 29 match between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Kraft, who lives in Madison with Fredriksson, had been quietly planning the proposal for months. He picked the exact seats from their first date, and the ring from Braunschweiger Jewelers. He then arranged for his father to bring the ring to the stadium to avoid tipping off Fredriksson.

Only their parents and one close friend knew.

"Being tennis players ourselves, I wanted to find the right time that didn't completely disturb the match," Kraft said on a call with Daily Voice.

A changeover during the match created the perfect moment, which was picked up by the Jumbotron and quickly went viral.

And Kraft said it's all the better because Sabalenka went on to win not only the match, but the US Open.

The couple met in 2021 through the racquet sports industry. Kraft works directly with tennis clubs, overseeing programming, lessons, clinics, and instruction. Fredriksson, a tennis pro herself, handles marketing and still competes. The two share many of the same clients and travel for their business.

“Our first date was the US Open in 2021,” Kraft said. “We’ve been back every year since, and two years ago, in 2023, the Jumbotron came to us and I kissed her — the crowd went wild.”

In that moment, Kraft decided that if he ever proposed to Fredriksson, it would be at the US Open — and in those very same seats.

Kraft said the couple had talked about getting engaged, and she knew he’d probably propose sometime this year.

“We went [to the US Open] on opening day this year and when nothing happened, she kind of made a comment like, ‘Alright, I guess you’re saving it for another time,’” Kraft said.

She was right — and completely unsuspecting. Kraft entered the stadium without the ring on Aug. 29, leaving it with his dad. The two met up behind Mojito’s, where his father quietly handed it over, ensuring Fredriksson wouldn’t suspect a thing.

As soon as the camera panned to the couple, the crowd erupted in cheers. Frederiksson was obviously stunned.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and strangers bought the newly engaged couple drinks all night. “We didn’t watch any tennis, which was fine,” Kraft said. “We hung out and celebrated.”

“It worked really well because [Sabalenka] won the first set,” Kraft said. “It didn’t disturb the match or create controversy.”

Sabalenka, who ended up winning the match and 2025 US Open, making her a four-time Grand Slam winner, spoke about the sweet moment to the press after the match.

"I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match," she said. "It was a very sweet moment. I was trying to not smile. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. It was a great moment and I wish them a happy marriage."

The pair recently launched a travel racquet sports business together and plan to continue competing side by side.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.