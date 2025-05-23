NJ Couple Finds $1M Lottery Ticket In Junk Drawer Months After Drawing

The winning ticket was purchased on New Year’s Eve at the Speedymart Food Store in West Trenton. After the purchase, the couple set the ticket aside and didn’t think about it again for months.

“I was in the house and I just opened the drawer and I saw the tickets. I decided to get them checked,” the player said. “I scanned them. One said ‘not a winner,’ and then another ‘not a winner,’ and then I scanned a ticket that said ‘winner.’”

Still unsure of what they had, the player went home and checked the numbers on the Lottery website. That’s when they saw they had matched five white balls — a $1 million win.

“I thought maybe $1,000. Or $10,000. I couldn’t believe it — $1 million?!?” the winner said.

There was no danger of the ticket expiring, as players in New Jersey have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The couple says they plan to put the money to good use.

“For us, it’s more about helping the children, making sure they don’t have debt,” they said.

Heading into Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $154 million.

