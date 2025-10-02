NJ County Bans E-Bikes From Parks Following Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old

The move comes after three teenagers have been killed after being struck by vehicles in Union County over the past month, and bans scooters and e-bikes from any footbridge, bridle path, bicycle path, lawn, wooded area, park, playground, or any other property owned, leased, or otherwise under the control of the County of Union.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Nico Lombardi, a 13-year-old boy, died after his electric bicycle collided with a commercial vehicle at Mountain and Mountainview avenues around 2:12 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

On Monday, Sept. 29, a Garwood teenager struck and killed two 17-year-old girls in Cranford who were riding e-bikes. The Garwood boy has since been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and was allegedly stalking one of the victims, according to reports.

“As a mother of five, the recent e-bike tragedies , especially the heartbreaking loss of a 13-year-old in Scotch Plains, strike very close to home,” Palmieri-Mouded said. "Our children deserve streets, parks, and neighborhoods where families can feel at ease. No family should ever have to endure this kind of loss again.”

