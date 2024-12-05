NJ Corrections Officer Ryan Stemple Dies Months After Cancer Diagnosis, 51

Ryan, 51, of Park Ridge (Bergen County), was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer that metastasized to a small area of his lung earlier this year, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for his daughter.

"He was a very proud father, great son, brother, cousin and friend to many," writes Jen Van Cleef in an update on the campaign.

"Ryan expressed he was not afraid to the unknown but more sad. He said he is going to miss so many people. In honor of Ryan, I please ask you to all raise a glass to toast the life he lived. May he rest in heavenly peace, pain free with no more suffering. Words cannot express how much Ryan will be missed. Till we meet again. I love you Ryan!! Thank you for being you and being the best cousin ever."

Ryan began his career with the Department more than 23 years ago at William H. Fauver Youth Correctional Facility, serving until its closure in 2021. He was later assigned to Edna Mahan Correctional Facility (EMCF), where he was described as a "venerated member of the team."

“Officer Stemple will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues,” the NJDOC said in a statement.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in Park Ridge, followed by interment at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.

