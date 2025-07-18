A Few Clouds 74°

NJ Corrections Officer, Mother Jamie Randall Dies, 46

Jamie Randall, a 46-year-old South Jersey resident, mother, and corrections officer, died on Sunday, July 13, according to her obituary from the Boucher Funeral Home website. She was 46 years old.

 Photo Credit: Jamie L Randall Facebook
Sam Barron

A corrections officer for the New Jersey State Prison, Randall enjoyed running, fishing, crabbing and going to the beach, her obituary reads. She was a movie fanatic who loved sphynx cats, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband, Levell, and her children Dominic, Kylie and Levell, her siblings, Rosa and Gina, and her father, Anthony, her obituary reads.

A funeral was held at noon on Friday, July 18, at Boucher Funeral Home in Deptford. To view her obituary, click here.

