NJ Corrections Officer Gave Inmate Drugs: Hudson County Prosecutor

Between January and April 2025, Marquis Santiago, a 33-year-old correctional police officer, provided inmate Francisco Salcedo, a 44-year-old Jersey City resident, with K2 inside the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Acting Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello said.

Salcedo then distributed K2 throughout the jail, including to inmate Israel Rosado, a 38-year-old Newark resident, Mello said. Alvin DeLeon, a 31-year-old Bayonne resident, assisted with the distribution, Mello said.

Santiago, Salcedo are charged with three counts of distributing K2 and conspiracy to distribute K2, Mello said. Rosado is charged with possessing K2, Mello said. DeLeon is charged with conspiracy to distribute K2, Mello said.

