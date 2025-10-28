NJ Cop Dead By Suicide Months After Charges Of Having Sex With Wife In Front Of Kids: Officials

The 40-year-old former Hamilton (Mercer County) police officer was found dead in an area of Washington Crossing State Park in Hopewell near the Delaware River, a spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said. The prosecutor's office is assisting Hopewell police with the death investigation.

DiBiasi and his wife, Elizabeth DiBiasi, 43, a longtime sergeant in the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, were arrested in January after investigators received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The report said that a mobile messaging platform had reported that a user uploaded and distributed unidentified, possibly newly produced or homemade content of suspected child sexual exploitation/abuse material, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Brian DiBiasi allegedly distributed multiple media files containing nude images of his wife in the presence of children, Platkin said. In the chat logs, DiBiasi mentioned children being present while he and his wife had sex, Platkin said. The cyber tip line reported a total of 36 files uploaded from an account belonging to DiBiasi.

Brian was charged with causing or permitting a child to engage in a sexual act that may be photographed, filmed or reproduced, engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child, possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse. Elizabeth was charged with engaging in sexual conduct that would debauch the morals of a child.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.

