NJ College Student, 20, Dies Suddenly—Now His Family Is Fulfilling His Dream

A 2023 graduate of Eastern Regional High School, Dylan volunteered with special needs students and was pursuing a degree in Special Education with plans to launch an Adaptive PE program at his alma mater, his obituary said. He was also an active member of BBYO Chapel AZA and helped establish Rowan’s AEPi Gamma Upsilon chapter, combining his Jewish faith with his social world.

Dylan was a substitute teacher in South Jersey schools, enjoyed playing intramural sports, his obituary continued. He was known for his sense of humor, especially during heated backyard basketball games with his younger brother, Chase. He adored his siblings and cherished time spent on family vacations, ski trips, and beach days.

His memory is also honored through a new scholarship fund created by his siblings for future special education students.

The campaign had raised more than $45K as of press time.

Services will be held Sunday, August 3 at Platt Memorial Chapels in Cherry Hill. The service begins at 3 p.m. and will be livestreamed at plattmemorial.com. Donations can be made to the “Do It Like Dylan Scholarship Fund” via GoFundMe.

Click here for Dylan Geller's complete obituary on the Platt Funeral Home website.

