NJ Chef's Beloved Family Dishes Win On Buddy Valastro's New Holiday Cooking Show

Maricel Gentile was named a holiday champion on "Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble", a competitive cooking show hosted by Hoboken native Buddy Valastro, who's also known as the "Cake Boss." The series started streaming on Hulu on Friday, Dec. 6.

Gentile is the owner of a culinary school called Maricel’s Kitchen. The cooking studio on Main Street specializes in Filipino dishes and other Asian cuisines.

Gentile, her husband Paul, and their youngest son Paul Michael represented Filipino holiday traditions on "Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble" with a Noche Buena feast. The cherished Filipino Christmas Eve celebration, rooted in family and gratitude, provided the inspiration for their winning menu.

Their standout dishes—Lola’s Holiday Ham, Lumpiang Shanghai (spring rolls), Pancit Bihon, Italian baccalà salad, and Filipino fruit salad—wowed the judges with a heartfelt mix of flavors from her Filipino and Italian heritage.

“Noche Buena has always been a cherished part of my life," said Gentile. "Sharing it on such a big stage with my family was incredible. I hope our dishes inspire others to embrace the rich diversity of holiday traditions."

The Cake Boss himself praised the Gentiles' feast.

"For me, it isn’t the holidays without sharing family recipes," Valastro said. "The Gentile family’s menu was the perfect representation of love and tradition."

Born in Manila, Gentile honed her love of cooking in her grandmother’s kitchen before establishing Maricel’s Kitchen in 2017. Her interactive cooking classes—designed for cooks of all skill levels—blend culinary education with entertainment.

Gentile's national TV appearances on PBS and Food Network have further spotlighted her passion for bringing Filipino flavors to wider audiences. She'll also release her first cookbook in January 2025 called "Maricel’s Simply Asian Cookbook", featuring everyday recipes inspired by her heritage.

Maricel's Kitchen will also host special cooking classes and Filipino tasting menus throughout the holiday season.

You can stream "Buddy's Holiday Recipe Rumble" exclusively on Hulu.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.