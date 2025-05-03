NJ Celebs, And Other Stars, At The Kentucky Derby 2025

Dunne, a gymnast at LSU and Sports Illustrated model, co-hosted events at Club SI inside Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, alongside former MLB outfielder Jayson Werth, a part-owner of Derby horse Flying Mohawk, according to event organizers. The Derby will take place at 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Churchill Downs.

Morgan, known for his roles on "SNL" and "30 Rock," made an appearance at the Derby and its glitzy lead-up galas—the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala and Unbridled Eve Gala—both held annually to raise money for charities. The events drew A-listers from around the country.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Simone Biles, who delivered the official “Riders Up” call before the race, Selma Blair, Dierks Bentley, Joey Fatone and his girlfriend, Izabel Araujo, Wilmer Valderrama, and more.

