NJ Catholic School Teacher Accused Of Making Child Sex Abuse Material, Prosecutor Says

A teacher at a New Jersey Catholic high school has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses involving child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

Axel Palomares

 Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Axel Palomares, 50, of Morristown, a teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, was arrested without incident at his home on Tuesday, May 27, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Palomares was listed as a Spanish teacher at the high school on its website as of press time.

Authorities launched the investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the New Jersey State Police, Ciccone said.

Palomares was charged with second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, and fourth-degree invasion of privacy, according to the prosecutor's office

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McGarry at 732-745-3140.

