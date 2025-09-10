Nj-based Ozempic Maker Cutting Thousands Of Jobs: 'Our Company Must Evolve'

Novo Nordisk will lay off about 9,000 workers worldwide, the Danish company said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The cuts amount to roughly 11.5% of the pharmaceutical giant's 78,400 global positions.

The maker of drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has its US headquarters in Plainsboro, NJ.

"As the global leader in obesity and diabetes, Novo Nordisk delivers life-changing products for patients worldwide," said CEO Mike Doustdar. "But our markets are evolving, particularly in obesity, as it has become more competitive and consumer-driven. Our company must evolve as well."

The company expects to notify affected employees "over the next few months."

"It is always difficult to see talented and valued colleagues go, but we are convinced that this is the right thing to do for the long-term success of Novo Nordisk," Doustdar said. "We need a shift in our mindset and approach so we can be faster and more agile. Our transformation plan is designed to deliver this."

Novo Nordisk expects the cost-cutting measures to save about $1.26 billion annually by the end of 2026. The company said those savings will be reinvested in growth opportunities in its diabetes and obesity medications.

The restructuring follows slowing growth and increasing competition from Eli Lilly and cheaper compounded weight-loss drugs, CNBC reported. Novo Nordisk has also faced supply chain issues and disappointing trial results for its next-generation obesity drug candidate called CagriSema.

Doustdar became Novo Nordisk's president and chief executive in August.

