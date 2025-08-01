NJ Bar Hosting Adam Sandler Lookalike Contest

Porta Montclair, at 499 Bloomfield Ave., is hosting “Night of 1000 Adam Sandlers” on Friday, Aug. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight in honor of “Happy Gilmore 2” which was filmed all over New Jersey and released on Netflix last week.

The event features a dance party and a lookalike contest, so throw on your favorite pullover sweater to look like Billy Madison, wear your favorite Bruins jersey or rock some 80s clothing to channel “The Wedding Singer.”

They will be screening Adam Sandler movies and of course, serving up some quality H20.

The winner of the lookalike contest will receive tickets to Duel of the Decades, 90s v. Y2K at the Wellmont Theatre.

And while Sandler himself is not scheduled to attend, he was recently was spotted hooping it up in Montclair….

