Hopatcong Band Director Was Sexting In Classroom: Police (Update)

Records show Albert J. Cerulo III was charged with lewdness, specifically, observed by a child under 13 years old, at least four years younger than he is. The offense date was Monday, June 2, the NJ Courts site shows.

Hopatcong Police Lt. Ryan Tracey pointed at the "nowhere in the [criminal] complaint does it state that the conduct involved a student."

"The charge specifically alleges that Mr. Cerulo, while employed as a teacher at Hopatcong Middle School, engaged in lewd conduct by sending images of his erect penis while in an open classroom during school hours.

"The complaint states that he could reasonably be expected to be observed by a child less than 13 years of age—this language reflects the statutory element of the offense. However, there is no mention of a student or that a student was directly involved in or witnessed the conduct."

Cerulo is listed as a middle school music teacher on the Hopatcong Schools website.

He was arrested, processed, and released pending a future appearance in Sussex County Superior Court, according to a press release from the Hopatcong Police Department.

Hopatcong police charged Cerulo with lewdness, the department announced Thursday, June 12.

At the time of the alleged incident, Cerulo was employed by the Hopatcong Borough School District as the band teacher for both the Middle School and High School, police said. They did not expand further.

The case is being investigated by both the Hopatcong Police Department and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Cirri at 973-398-5000.

Support services and counseling are available through the Hopatcong Borough School District for any students or staff affected by this matter, the department added.

