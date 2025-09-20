NJ Among 10 Most Diverse States, New Study Finds: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of Most & Least Diverse States in America on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The study analyzed all 50 states across race, language, religion, household makeup, politics, and income.

The study looked at how diversity extends far beyond demographics.

"Race and gender are probably the first things that come to mind when people think about diversity, but there's plenty more that makes this nation diverse," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The most diverse states have above-average variety when it comes to people's ages, birthplaces, languages, jobs, family structures, and more. Moving to a diverse state can be an extremely enriching experience as it exposes you to new ideas and new ways of living."

New York ranked No. 6 overall and claimed the top spot in socioeconomic diversity, which measures income and education levels. The Empire State also placed second for political diversity and fourth for household-type diversity, reflecting its mix of family structures.

New Jersey came in No. 7 overall, ranking second in linguistic diversity, meaning its residents speak a wider range of languages than almost anywhere else in the US. The Garden State was also in the top five in cultural and educational attainment diversity.

Maryland ranked No. 9 overall, placing fourth in racial and ethnic diversity. The Old Line State also finished in the top five for worker-class diversity, highlighting a balance of private, government, and self-employed workers.

Virginia landed at No. 13, earning top-10 rankings for educational attainment and worker-class diversity. The state also ranked in the top 15 for racial and ethnic diversity.

Connecticut ranked No. 14, placing sixth nationwide for educational attainment diversity. The Constitution State was near the bottom in industry diversity, meaning its economy is more concentrated in certain sectors than other states.

Massachusetts came in No. 21, taking the top spot for educational attainment diversity. The Bay State finished last in industry, occupation, and income diversity, showing a less varied economic landscape despite its highly educated population.

Pennsylvania ranked in the bottom half at No. 31. The Keystone State stood out with the fourth-highest generational diversity in the country, representing a wide spread of ages across its population.

You can click here to see the full study from WalletHub.

