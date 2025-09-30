NJ 7-Eleven Worker Charged After Customer Dies In Store Altercation, Prosecutor Says

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, when police were called to the George Street 7-Eleven in New Brunswick for medical assistance, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

Officers arrived to find Markeem Moore, 44, of Manville, unresponsive. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation determined that Moore had been involved in a fight with a store employee, identified as Taiwan Sanders-Boyd, 29, of New Brunswick, Ciccone said.

Sanders-Boyd was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or Detective Olivia Ankudowicz of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4396.

