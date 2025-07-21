Nine Toddlers Drown, Sparking Recall Of Five Million Backyard Pools

The recall affects 48-inch and taller above-ground pools made by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Monday, July 21. About five million of the pools have been sold in the US since 2002, including some currently available online and in stores.

The danger comes from an external compression strap that runs outside the pool and over the vertical support poles. Kids can put their feet on the strap to climb into the pool, even if the ladder has been removed.

At least nine children between 22 months and 3 years old drowned after getting in the pool using the strap, according to the CPSC. The drownings happened between 2007 and 2022 in California, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Three more incidents from 2011 and 2012 also involved children climbing the strap to get into pools.

"Consumers should immediately contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit," the CPSC said.

The kit includes a rope that wraps around the pool at the ground level to maintain its structure. Once the new support is installed, owners should cut and remove the original compression strap. Until the repair is complete, parents should drain the pool or keep kids away from it.

The recall includes various models sold under the following brand names:

Bestway and Coleman (2008-2024): Power Steel, Steel Pro

Intex (2002-2012): Metal Frame, Ultra Frame

Intex (2024-2025): Prism Frame, Ultra XTR Frame

Polygroup (2006-2025): Blue Wave, Funsicle, Sand n Sun, Summer Escapes, Summer Waves

The pools cost from $400 to more than $1,000. They were sold at major retailers like Big Lots, BJ's, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Sears, Target, and Walmart.

The CPSC also said the pools were available through online retailers like Amazon, Wayfair, and the brands' websites. About 266,000 of the recalled pools were purchased in Canada.

To get a free repair kit, you can visit each brand's website or call these numbers:

Bestway: 844-593-4003

Intex: Call 800-549-8829

Polygroup: Call 888-621-4137

You can find more tips and resources on PoolSafety.gov.

