Nightmare: 3 Kids, 2 Adults Killed In NY House Fire

Five people are dead, including three children, following a devastating fire that tore through a home in upstate New York.

The aftermath of a fire that killed three children and two adults at a home on Twiller Street in Albany on Monday morning, Oct. 6. 

 Photo Credit: Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007/Canva user Little Visuals
Firefighters arrived at the Albany residence, located on Twiller street near South Bertha Street, around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6 and found the home fully engulfed in flames, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said.

A total of five people were inside at the time. Three victims — two children and one adult — were pulled from the home and taken to Albany Medical Center, where they later died, police said. A third child and another adult were found deceased inside the house.

“Unfortunately, all five of those individuals have been pronounced deceased,” Cox said at a press briefing. “It’s a very sad and tragic day.”

More than 40 firefighters responded, arriving within two minutes of the initial dispatch. Crews managed to extinguish the bulk of the flames, which had also spread to neighboring homes.

The names and ages of the victims are being withheld until relatives are notified, Cox said. The cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan called the incident devastating. “This is a tragic day in the city, a tragic day for this family,” she said, commending first responders for their efforts.

Additional information about the victims were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

