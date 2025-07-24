Popular TV Show E! News Ending Decades-Long Run

The iconic nightly entertainment news program will air its final episode as a linear TV show on Thursday, Sept. 25, ending a 34-year run that began in 1991.

The decision, confirmed by a source to The Hollywood Reporter, marks the end of an era for the pop culture staple, though E! News will continue as a digital brand.

Staff members were informed of the cancellation Thursday morning, July 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sister programs Access Hollywood and Access Daily will continue production as usual.

E! News first hit the airwaves in September, 1991, originally hosted by Dagny Hultgreen.

Over the years, it became a go-to source for celebrity news, gossip, and industry updates, evolving through various formats, including a live version in the mid-2000s.

The show’s profile soared in 2006 when Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic took over as hosts, with Seacrest later replaced by Jason Kennedy in 2012.

The cancellation comes amid major changes at NBCUniversal, which is splitting its assets. E! and several other networks will now form part of a new company, Versant, led by CEO Mark Lazarus. Some E! News correspondents are expected to transition to Versant, though their roles remain to be determined.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.