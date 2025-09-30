Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Reportedly Split After Nearly 20 Years Of Marriage

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, are no longer living together, CNN confirmed late on Monday, Sept. 29. The couple shares two daughters: ages 17 and 14.

A source told People that Kidman had been fighting to save the marriage.

"Nicole's sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," the source said. "She didn't want this."

Kidman and Urban had been based in Nashville, with Kidman referring to it as her home on Instagram in mid-September. In June, she posted a photo of herself cuddled next to Urban to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary.

Urban has been on his "High and Alive World Tour," with scheduled stops in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Oct. 2, and Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, Oct. 3. Kidman recently wrapped filming in London for "Practical Magic 2," a movie set to be released in September 2026.

Actor Tom Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001, with the former couple sharing two adopted children: 32-year-old Isabella Jane and 30-year-old Connor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.