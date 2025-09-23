Nexstar Blocks Jimmy Kimmel's Return As $6.2B Merger Awaits Trump Approval

Nexstar said it will preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when it returns at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23. The local media giant owns 28 ABC affiliates across the country, including eight in the Northeast.

Disney announced on Monday, Sept. 22, that the show will resume with new episodes after "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel. ABC temporarily pulled the show after Nexstar announced it would not air the program due to Kimmel's comments on Monday, Sept. 15, in the aftermath of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

Nexstar doubled down on its position.

"We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve," Nexstar said. "In the meantime, we note that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."

The dispute comes as Nexstar seeks Trump administration approval on its $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA. If cleared, Nexstar would own more than 260 local stations and reach about 80% of US households.

Nexstar has been widely criticized for trying to appease President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of Kimmel.

"The right to speak our minds and to disagree with each other – to disturb, even – is at the very heart of what it means to be a free people," the Writers Guild of America said when Kimmel's show was pulled. "It is not to be denied. Not by violence, not by the abuse of governmental power, nor by acts of corporate cowardice."

The Nexstar-TEGNA merger comes as the Trump administration has taken steps to deregulate the local TV news industry. In July, a federal appeals court struck down the Federal Communications Commission's 'top four' rule, which blocked companies from owning more than one top-four station in a single market.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the nation's second-largest station owner, also announced that it won't air "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" when it returns. Sinclair operates 38 ABC affiliates.

Here are the Nexstar-owned ABC affiliates in the Northeast:

Albany, NY: WTEN

Binghamton, NY: WIVT

Burlington, VT: WVNY

Harrisburg, PA: WHTM

Hartford/New Haven, CT: WTNH

Syracuse, NY: WSYR

Utica, NY: WUTR

Watertown, NY: WWTI

Here are the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates in the Northeast:

Roanoke, VA: WSET

Rochester, NY: WHAM

Washington, DC: WJLA

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" began airing on ABC in January 2003.

