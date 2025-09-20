Newsom Press Team’s Noem Slam Explodes Into Secret Service Threat Assessment

On Saturday, Sept. 20, a tweet from Newsom's team caused waves that sparked a response from the federal government.

"Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today," the post on X at 11:17 a.m. read. "You’re welcome, America."

In response, Bill Essayli, the acting US Attorney for the Central District of California, took to social media with his own jab, which had sweeping consequences.

The prosecutor said that "we have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials." He then asked that the Secret Service give the tweet a "full threat assessment."

Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at Homeland Security called out Newsom, stating "your keyboard warrior team may hide behind their laptops and spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face."

Federal officials quickly responded.

"Our field office is in receipt of the Department of Justice's communication," officials wrote in a statement released after Essayli's message. "To preserve integrity, we are not able to comment on specific protective intelligence matters."

"However, the US Secret Service must vigorously investigate any situation or individual, regardless of position or status, that could pose or be perceived as posing a threat to any of our protectees."

"Especially in a politically charged climate, such as this."

