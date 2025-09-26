News Boss Explains Risky Decision To Invite Double Murder Suspect Into NY TV Station

News director Stone Grissom told the Times Union that safety was his first concern after Lorenz Kraus unexpectedly agreed to appear at the station Thursday, Sept. 25, for an interview. Kraus had emailed CBS6 and other outlets a lengthy statement earlier that day, attaching a selfie and his phone number.

“Our building is big and secure — every door requires a fob,” he told the outlet. “But we were still inviting someone suspected of a double murder into our station: Safety was a major concern.”

Grissom, a longtime New York City reporter and anchor who joined CBS6 in January 2024, personally frisked Kraus upon arrival to make sure he wasn’t armed. The interview was conducted in a secured lobby with a plainclothes officer standing nearby.

“We didn’t know if he was going to show up with an AK-47 or what,” Grissom told the Times Union.

Veteran anchor Greg Floyd had just minutes to prepare before sitting down with Kraus, who ultimately admitted on camera to killing and burying his elderly parents, Franz and Theresia Kraus, at their Albany home on Crestwood Court, as Daily Voice reported.

“It was breaking news happening in real time,” Grissom told the Times Union.

Kraus, 53, a former fringe presidential candidate from upstate New York, admitted to suffocating his father and strangling his mother in 2017 as part of what he described as mercy killings.

The interview ended with Kraus shaking hands with WRGB staff before he was arrested by Albany Police in the station’s parking lot. He was arraigned in Albany County Court on Friday morning, Sept. 26, and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of concealing a human corpse.

The taped confession came hours after a multi-agency search at the couple’s home uncovered human remains. Investigators began digging on Wednesday, Sept. 24, and recovered one set of remains that day and another the following morning.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said while investigators believe the remains belong to Franz and Theresia Kraus, formal identification is still pending. The couple, who would have been 92 and 83, had not been seen since 2017.

The search followed a federal probe that began when the Social Security Administration noticed ongoing benefit payments despite losing contact with the couple. Investigators later determined Kraus had continued to collect his parents’ benefits, police said.

Kraus drew attention in 2020 when he appeared on the New Hampshire presidential ballot as a Democrat running on a platform to dissolve the presidency. His campaign website used an antisemitic domain and promoted conspiracy theories.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon said his office will let a jury weigh how much credibility to give Kraus’s televised confession. “Even at this late moment, he’s still presumed innocent — unless my office can prove otherwise,” Kindlon told reporters.

Kraus’s attorney, Rebekah Sokol, called the circumstances “one of the more unusual introductions to a case I’ve ever had,” adding it is too early to know what defenses might be pursued.

Watch the taped confession below:

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.