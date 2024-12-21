Newlywed Little Falls Officer Gets Special Hospital Sendoff After Harrowing Crash (Video)

Piedrabuena, a newlywed, experienced a medical emergency on Thursday, Dec. 19, while driving his marked police vehicle. The episode caused the car to accelerate uncontrollably, reaching speeds of 102 miles per hour, the department said. The officer veered over the double-yellow lines, hit a curb and utility pole, and then crashed into Schumacher Chevrolet on Main Street near Union Avenue, according to police.

While the extent of Piedrabuena’s injuries was not immediately disclosed, the emotional footage shows him being wheeled out of the hospital with a neck brace and a visible scar on the right side of his head.

In a touching display of camaraderie and support, dozens of fellow officers lined the hospital hallways, applauding and greeting him with handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives as he made his way out the doors.

"We are overjoyed to share that our brother, Antonio Piedrabuena, has been released from the hospital following a successful surgery! He is now home and beginning his journey toward a full recovery," the Little Falls PBA said on Instagram (click here for photos and video).

"The overwhelming support during his walkout was unforgettable. The presence of so many police officers, fire personnel, and their apparatus made it an extraordinary moment."

A GoFundMe launched for Piedrabuena, formerly a PIPPD officer, by the PBA says he is a graduate of Passaic Valley High School and recently married his wife, Kimberly. The two just bought their first home together.

"He’s young, hardworking, and has so much life ahead of him," the campaign says. "This is why we’re asking for the community’s support—Antonio has a long road to recovery, and his family will need all the help they can get."

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.