Newly-Released Video Shows Arrest Of DUI Driver Who Crashed With Teen In Car In NJ

The footage shared by Transparency Bodycam shows the police response to Parkview Road and Conger Terrace on Sept. 11, 2023, where Ammara Awan was found entrapped in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE that she had crashed.

Awan's 16-year-old passenger had exited the vehicle by the time police arrived, and had suffered a broken finger, cuts, and bruises, police paperwork says.

"The car is obliterated," an officer can be heard saying on the body-worn camera.

Witnesses reported seeing car speeding before crashing, and officers reported finding a broken bottle of tequila at the crash scene.

"[A police] investigation would later reveal that [Awan's] vehicle was traveling southbound on Southern Boulevard when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a portion of a tree at the same time, and then proceeded to strike a mailbox before striking another masonry mailbox," Transparency Bodycam writes citing police papers.

After being extricated, Awan was taken to Morristown Medical Center for further evaluation and declined to provide a blood sample for testing, police said.

"Given the severity of the crash, Sergeant Anderson contacted Supervising Assistant Prosecutor (SAP) Reema Kareer, and she indicated that they would apply for a warrant," Transparency Bodycam writes.

A warrant was granted at 11 p.m. and a blood sample was taken at the hospital just before midnight, nearly four hours after the crash, police papers show. The blood test results indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.14% for Awan, according to police paperwork obtained by Transparency Bodycam and Daily Voice.

Awan was slapped with multiple charges and issued a slew of motor vehicle violations, including DUI on school property/within 1000 feet of a school, DUI, careless driving, and child endangerment. Records show that in 2021, Awan was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Court records show that on July 3, 2024, she was charged with operating/allowing a person to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor or drugs in Clinton Township.

Awan was released from the hospital just after 8 a.m. the following morning and taken to Chatham Township police headquarters, where she was advised of her Miranda rights and requested an attorney. She was not questioned further and was processed before she was lodged in the county jail. Inside of Awan's vehicle, officers found multiple luxury bags and nearly $10,000 in cash, which were turned over to her husband.

Click here for the full video from Transparency Bodycam.

