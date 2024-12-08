Mostly Cloudy 36°

Newly-Released Bodycam Footage Shows DUI Arrest Of Sean Higgins After Gaudreau Brothers' Deaths

CBS Philadelphia has released bodycam footage showing the moments leading up to the DUI arrest of Sean Higgins, who struck and killed NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew on Aug. 29, 2024, in New Jersey.

Sean Higgins (left) and Matt Gaudreau (top right) with his wife, Madeline, and John Gaudreau (bottom right) with his wife, Meredith.

 Photo Credit: Salem County Correctional Facility/Matt and John Gaudreau Instagram
Cecilia Levine
The 9-minute, 37-second video, obtained from the New Jersey State Police, captures 43-year-old Higgins, of Woodstown, being walked through field sobriety tests by officers. During the interaction, Higgins admits to consuming five to six beers since noon that day.

At one point during the test, Higgins says: "I'm sorry I'm just freaked out what am I supposed to be doing again?"

The trooper instructs him to count out loud until he is instructed to stop.

At the 7-minute, 15-second mark, Higgins is placed under arrest. He now faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving, consuming alcohol or cannabis in a motor vehicle, open container violations, improper passing, unsafe lane change, and death by auto (vehicular homicide).

To view the video released by CBS Philadelphia, click here.

