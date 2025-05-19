Newly-Hired NJ Cop Charged With DUI, Prosecutor Confirms

Laura V. Starnes, 22, of Glen Gardner, was involved in a single-vehicle collision around 11 p.m. on May 6 on Morris Street near Olyphant Place, according to Morris County Prosecutor Meghan Knab.

Starnes was transported to Morristown Medical Center after the crash. She was off duty at the time, authorities said.

On May 7, she was issued summonses for operating under the influence of alcohol and careless driving, Knab said. The case has been transferred to Madison Municipal Court for prosecution.

Starnes appears extensively in a video shared by Transparency Bodycam of the September 2024 arrest of a nurse who was triple the legal limit in Morristown.

Starnes graduated from the county's public safety academy in May 2024 and was sworn in as a Morristown police officer in December 2024, the department said. She is currently assigned to the patrol division, according to the department.

Born in Colombia, Starnes emigrated to the U.S. in 2015 and became a citizen in 2021, the same year she graduated from Voorhees High School.

She earned an associate degree in business from Raritan Valley Community College in 2023. Prior to her policing career, she briefly trained to be a corrections officer. Starnes was inspired by her father, retired Morris Township officer Bruce Starnes, the department said.

