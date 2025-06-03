Newark Pair Caught With Stolen Goods, Heroin, After Bloomingdale Car Burglaries, Police Say

Christian Pagan, 28, and Lurzime Sakir, 43, were taken into custody on Monday, June 2, after Bloomingdale Police responded to a report of a car burglary involving stolen property—including a pepper ball gun, Bloomingdale Police Sgt. Sami Zeidan said.

Officers reviewed local surveillance footage showing two suspects “peering into parked vehicles and unlawfully entering several of them to steal property,” the department said.

A canvass of the area led officers to Pagan and Sakir, who were “found to be in possession of stolen property, an imitation firearm, and suspected narcotics,” police said.

They were arrested and charged with:

Burglary

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Heroin

Hindering Apprehension

Tampering with Evidence

Criminal Trespass

Possession of a Firearm

Both suspects were remanded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office HUB pending court hearings.

Police said the stolen items recovered were linked to multiple victims in nearby towns and local businesses. The investigation was led by Ptl. Morse and Ptl. Borell.

Chief Greenwood reminded residents to follow the 9PM Routine: lock your vehicles, remove valuables, and secure your property every night.

