Newark Officer Injured In Pursuit-Crash Of Car Wanted In Paterson Shooting

At 5:31 a.m., police patrolling McCarter Highway and 3rd Avenue attempted to stop a silver 2023 Acura, but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Belleville on Sunday, Aug, 18 and was sought in connection with a shooting in Paterson on Monday, Aug. 19.

Police pursued the suspects into Belleville and then ended at the Clifton Commons mall on Route 3 when the suspect vehicle crashed through a fence, Fragé said.

Jordan Hernandez, 20, Zanier Riley, 19 and Malachi Gentry, 19 were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, Fragé said. One officer complained of pain and was transported to University Hospital for evaluation, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.