Newark, NYC Airports Among Worst For Summer Cancellations, New Study Says: Here's Why

Upgraded Points released its 2025 study of Airports With the Most Summertime Flight Delays on Monday, July 7. The travel website studied federal data since 2022 to determine which airports and airlines experience the most issues during the summer.

The study found that the New York City metro area has the highest rate of summer flight cancellations and some of the longest tarmac waits in the country. Crowded runways, unpredictable weather, and Northeast airspace congestion are combining to make summer getaways more frustrating than ever.

Department of Transportation statistics showed that more than one in 15 flights were canceled at Newark Liberty International Airport between June and August from 2022 through 2024. EWR has also recently experienced major issues due to air traffic control staffing shortages and equipment problems in the spring of 2025.

Together, NYC's three major airports made up three of the four worst in the country for cancellations:

Newark (EWR) – 6.6% of flights canceled LaGuardia Airport (LGA) – 6.2% John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) – 4.7% Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) – 3.7% Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) – 3.4% Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) – 3.4% Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) – 3.2% Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – 3.2% Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – 3.2% Miami International Airport (MIA) – 3.1%

Even if your flight isn't canceled, Northeast travelers still face lengthy waits on the runway.

Here are the longest average summertime tarmac wait times:

JFK – 30.1 minutes LaGuardia – 25.4 minutes Newark – 25.2 minutes Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) – 22.9 minutes Philadelphia – 21.8 minutes Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – 21.5 minutes Miami – 21.2 minutes Reagan National – 21.0 minutes Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) – 20.8 minutes Dulles International Airport (IAD) – 20.6 minutes

According to Upgraded Points, the Northeast corridor has some of the busiest and most congested airspace in the US, since several major airports operate close together. Even minor weather changes or delays in one location can spread across the region.

Crowded taxiways, limited runway space, and high traffic volumes all contribute to delays. These issues can quickly grow during summer storms or holiday weekends.

These airports have the highest percentage of summer flights that get delayed:

Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) – 38.9% Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – 38.1% Orlando International Airport (MCO) – 34.7% Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – 34.2% Miami – 32.9% Charlotte – 31.8% Dallas Love Field (DAL) – 31.7% Denver International Airport (DEN) – 31.4% Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) – 31.4% Newark – 30.5%

Summer weather, packed vacation schedules, and congested flight paths make Florida airports especially delay-prone. Orlando and Miami are major tourist hubs, while Fort Lauderdale connects many flights to the Caribbean.

Some airlines are more delay-prone than others, the study said. JetBlue Airways had both the highest rate of delays and the longest average delay time, which can cause trouble for Northeast travelers going on summer vacations.

JetBlue – 35.6% of flights delayed; average delay of 29.6 minutes

– 35.6% of flights delayed; average delay of 29.6 minutes Frontier – 33.8% delayed

– 33.8% delayed Southwest – 32%

– 32% American – 31% delayed; average delay of 26.2 minutes

– 31% delayed; average delay of 26.2 minutes Spirit – 30.5%

– 30.5% Allegiant – 28.3%

– 28.3% United – 25.4%

– 25.4% Delta – 23.0%

– 23.0% Alaska – 20.5%

– 20.5% Hawaiian – 18.3%

For better odds of an on-time flight, Upgraded Points suggests looking at smaller or less congested airports, as well as traveling during non-peak hours.

You can click here to see the full study from Upgraded Points.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.