Newark Bloods Leader Ordered Shootings, Ran Open-Air Drug Market, 27 Charged: AG

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, April 22.

Rabiyah Sorey, the leader of the gang is charged with racketeering, conspiracy, weapons offenses, assaults and drug offenses, Platkin said. Other members charged in the conspiracy acted as supervisors, advisors, distributors of controlled dangerous substances and enforcers, Platkin said.

The gang operated an open air drug market on the 200 block of North 9th Street, dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and engaging in violence- disciplining members, targeted rivals and going after those who disrespect Sorey, Platkin said.

Acts of violence include a road rage incident in April 2023 in Irvington, that began as an argument between Sorey, Nicole Jones, a 47-year-old Newark resident and other people, Platkin said. The argument ended after two men arrived in a vehicle and Sorey ordered them to shoot two people, one of whom was struck, Platkin said.

in July 2023, an associate of Sorey's was shot in the face because she owed her money over the sale of drugs, Platkin said. In April 2024, Sorey was involved a fight in the streets of Newark, and proceeded to grab a gun and point at a group of witnesses, firing the gun into the ground Platkin said.

In July 2024, Sorey and multiple associates went to North 12th Street in Newark and shot a man three times, Platkin said. The same firearm was used in multiple shootings by the gang, Platkin said.

.A search of Sorey's residence in Elizabeth last month turned up 91 grams of raw heroin; heroin stamps bearing the names “Exit 5,” “Route 21,” “Body Bag,” and “Passion,” which were consistent with stamps allegedly linked to Sorey’s enterprise; approximately $17,000 in cash; and empty glassine wax folds, tape, rubber bands, digital scales, and items used in CDS packaging, Platkin said. Sorey was arrested that day, Platkin said.

