New Worldwide Survey Reveals Top-Ranked US City

Travel + Leisure has unveiled its 2025 list of the world’s best cities, based on votes from its readers — and one destination in Mexico claimed the top spot for the second year in a row.

The annual rankings spotlight cities that blend atmosphere, history, hotels, dining, culture, and bang-for-your-buck value.

In this year’s survey, voters particularly favored cities in Asia and Latin America, with seven of the top 10 located in Asia and six in Latin America.

While beloved global hubs like Tokyo and Kyoto made the list, several cities stood out for their proximity to ancient ruins or their deep sense of place.

That includes Agra, India, home of the Taj Mahal, and Cuzco, Peru, gateway to Machu Picchu.

But once again, it was San Miguel de Allende, a colorful city in Mexico’s Guanajuato state, that topped the list. Voters praised its walkability, historic charm, affordability, and thriving cultural scene.

Also notable: Rome, often seen as one of the most iconic tourist destinations in the world, landed at No. 18, a relatively low placement considering its cultural cachet and ongoing Jubilee celebrations.

Though still a World’s Best honoree, the Eternal City was edged out by smaller, more surprising contenders in Europe and beyond.

The lone US city to crack the top 25 this year? Santa Fe, New Mexico, which ranked No. 19.

Known for its Pueblo and Spanish Colonial roots, walkable core, and unique blend of history and art, the high-desert capital earned raves from travelers. They praised its architecture, cuisine, and cultural identity.

Other top-ranked cities include:

Chiang Mai, Thailand (No. 2), known for its street food, cultural sites, and luxury hotels

Tokyo, Japan (No. 3), praised for its friendly energy and mix of old and new

Bangkok, Thailand (No. 4), a “most exciting” city with nightlife, temples, and shopping

Jaipur, India (No. 5), famed for palaces, markets, and top-tier accommodations

Click here to read the complete rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.