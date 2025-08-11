New Update: Major Hurricane Possible As Atlantic System Likely To Rapidly Strengthen

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance just west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of organizing soon.

According center, three features are being monitored across the Atlantic Basin this morning, with the Cabo Verde system (AL97) given a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next couple of days.

AccuWeather hurricane experts forecast that the system will strengthen into a hurricane late this week and likely become a major hurricane next weekend over the open Atlantic.

While the early upper-air pattern favors a turn to the north that keeps the storm east of the US East Coast, forecasters urge interests in the northern Caribbean and Bermuda to monitor updates through next week.

Rough surf and rip currents may increase along East Coast beaches next weekend into early the following week.

In the near term, locally heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across the Cabo Verde Islands through Monday, Aug. 11.

AccuWeather projects general rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with a Local StormMax of 5 inches, which could trigger quick rises in normally dry streams and isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

Atmospheric ingredients are aligned for development: warm ocean waters, minimal wind shear, and reduced Saharan dust, AccuWeather says. If named, the storm would be called Erin.

No direct US impacts are expected in the near term, but the system bears close watching as it strengthens and turns north.

As of now, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has recorded four named storms, including Tropical Storm Dexter, which emerged in early August and moved across the open waters of the Atlantic.

AccuWeather’s hurricane specialists anticipate a highly active and potentially unpredictable Atlantic hurricane season this year, akin to last year’s historic and damaging season.

Tropical activity is expected to ramp up this month. AccuWeather anticipates three to five named storms in August, and meteorologists are also watching two other areas with low development chances next week.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.