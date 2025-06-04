Trump Orders Travel Ban On 12 Countries, Restrictions On 7 Others

This move was announced early Wednesday evening, June 4.

The countries are:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

"We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen," Trump said in announcing the order. "That is why today I am signing a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Yemen, Somalia, Haiti, Libya, and numerous others."

In addition to the outright ban on these nations, the Trump administration will also impose partial restrictions on nationals from seven other countries:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The proclamation comes as part of a broader strategy to enhance the security measures in place regarding immigration and international travel.

